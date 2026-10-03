YONG GOLFERS FUTURE IS BRIGHT IN RIVERS STATE

PRO DANGOFA

As the game of golf is seriously building up to measure with any other games of economic benefits in the world, Rivers State young golfers is well blessed with another sports Philanthropist who has promised to put smile on their faces.

Speaking during his glorious Birthday celebration at the Port Harcourt Club, Golf Section recently in Rivers State. Pro Johnbull Dangofa said the game of golf and it’s younger generation in the state will not regret having him at the top most position to pilot the affairs of the sport.

He promised them that before the end of this year there shall be several heavy naira rain competitions in the club capable to place them at the same height with their contemporaries globally .

Pro Johnbull Dangofa who is popularly known as Youths leader of golf used the birthday celebration in gathering men and women of conventional measure in sports sponsorship and they all played a Kitty tournament where people won good awards and other consolation prices.

He as well used the opportunity to graciously thank both the club members and others who has over the years raised him in the golf games and others facets of his lives.

Saying today he is what he is because of men and women of good will and promised to act same to the growing youths who find it expedient to float with his developmental ideals across all concept of lives.

“I am prepared to put back to the society what I was given by other elders of good developmental thinking”.

The game of golf In Rivers State and Nigeria at large will be placed at the highest pedestrians and our able youths will take advantage of the game and compete with their contemporaries worldwide without any pain rather glory of victory back home.

According to him whatever achievable in the game of golf in other parts of the world shall be as well achieved by the yong golfers under his watch.

The states government personnels of Rivers and Bayelsa shall vigorously chased to put in resources in building the youths golfers as he also thanks some of his friends from Bayelsa who has done marvelously well in the sports sponsorship.

The golf Pro. Johnbull Dangofa concluded by assuring that Youth golfers shall play an open golf tournament worth millions of naira and immediately donated N1m(one million) in supporting the upcoming competition which will be hosted in the Port Harcourt Club before the end of the year.***