WORLD HEPATITIS DAY: PHYSICIAN CALLS FOR INCREASED SCREENING, PUBLIC SENSITISATION

PAMELA OGUDU

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Uyo and Consultant Infectious Disease Physician at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Dr. Orukak I. Orukak, has advocated for increased public sensitisation to help reduce and ultimately eradicate viral hepatitis.

Dr. Orukak stressed the need to break down barriers that prevent people from accessing hepatitis testing and treatment, in line with this year’s theme: “Let’s Break It Down.”

The physician disclosed this when Pamela Ogudu visited him in his office to mark the World Hepatitis Day. He urged community leaders, stakeholders and individuals to ensure more people are informed, tested, and treated for hepatitis.

However, Dr. Orukak underscored the importance of knowing the various routes of exposure to viral hepatitis, noting that while the body may have mechanisms that prevent some exposed individuals from developing the disease, viral hepatitis – particularly hepatitis B – can be highly infectious. He therefore called for increased screening and early detection to help curb its spread.

Also, he said hepatitis C has no cure but can be prevented with vaccination. He added that there is currently no vaccine for hepatitis C.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) observes World Hepatitis Day annually on July 28 to raise awareness about the dangers of viral hepatitis and promote efforts to prevent, diagnose, and treat the disease.***