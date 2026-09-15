CONCERNS AFFECTING THE OGONI DIALOGUE PROCESS AND THE PROPOSED RESUMPTION OF OIL PRODUCTION IN OGONILAND

BARIVULE AKPO

August 15, 2026

My dear Ogoni people,

Gentlemen of the press,

It is with a deep sense of responsibility, respect for constituted authority, and commitment to the peace, unity and development of Ogoniland that I, Chief Luee Maol, the President of KAGOTE, the apex socio-cultural organisation of Ogoni people, established in 1947 and representing Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme, have a responsibility to speak when issues arise that could affect the collective interests of our people.

Our concerns are therefore not directed against the Federal Government or the National Security Adviser or the legitimate objective of responsibly resuming oil production in Ogoniland. Rather, they relate to the conduct of a few individuals whose actions, in our view, require urgent clarification and intervention to preserve the credibility of the dialogue process.

Matters Requiring Urgent Clarification

Clarify on the Status of Oil Activities in Ogoniland

There is growing apprehension among persons and communities that certain oil-related activities may have commenced in parts of Ogoniland while consultations between the Federal Government and Ogoni stakeholders remain ongoing. The absence of clear information from the leadership of the ODC on this matter has created uncertainty within our communities. As President of KAGOTE, I have received several representations and expressions of concern from Ogoni communities. Authoritative information has made it difficult to provide the necessary clarification. We therefore respectfully request that the public be clearly communicated to regarding the status of oil activities in Ogoniland to forestall misinformation, speculation and unnecessary tension.

Transparency in Employment and Confidence-Building Opportunities

We understand that, as part of confidence-building measures, employment opportunities were extended to Ogoni youths through NPDC. This is a commendable initiative by the Federal Government. However, concerns have arisen regarding the selection process, applicable criteria and distribution of the opportunities. Members and stakeholders informed us that these matters despite requests for clarification. We believe that greater transparency would protect the integrity of this important Federal Government initiative and ensure that its benefits are seen to be fairly distributed across Ogoni communities.

Transparency Regarding Contract Awards

Similar concerns have been expressed regarding contracts reportedly awarded as part of confidence-building interventions for Ogoniland. Relevant information regarding the nature and scope of the interventions, contract values, contractors and applicable processes has not been sufficiently communicated to members of the Committee and Ogoni stakeholders. Greater disclosure within the appropriate governance framework would strengthen accountability, dispel speculation and enable representatives of the Ogoni people to provide accurate information to their respective constituencies.

Security of Ogoni Communities

We remain deeply concerned about incidents of violence and killings reported in some Ogoni communities. We recognise the enormous responsibility carried by the Federal Government and Nigeria’s security agencies in protecting communities across the country, and we appreciate ongoing efforts in that regard. Insecurity, nevertheless, remains an important component of the dialogue concerning the future of oil production in the area. Sustainable economic activity can only flourish in an environment where communities feel secure and protected. We therefore most respectfully appeal for strengthened security interventions in affected Ogoni communities alongside the ongoing dialogue process.

Alleged External Influence and Improper Use of the Name of the Office of the National Security Adviser

A particularly serious concern relates to the current harmonisation list in which non-members of the ODC were smuggled in under the guise that it was the directive of the NSA. We strongly urge that the ODC ought to nominate its team to negotiate with the NSA independently to show transparency in the process. I do not believe that the NSA would take such a decision knowing well that such decision would interfere with the independence of the ODC and transparency of the process. We wish to state clearly that we have no basis to conclude that these actions were authorised by the National Security Adviser or his Office, unless otherwise confirmed by the NSA. We therefore respectfully call upon the Office of the National Security Adviser to investigate these claims and clarify the position. Such intervention would protect the integrity of the Office of the NSA and reassure the Ogoni people that no person is improperly using the authority of that Office to advance private or sectional interests.

Information Sharing Among Members of the ODC

There are also concerns that relevant information has not always been made available to duly appointed members of the ODC. For the Committee to discharge its mandate effectively, members should have reasonable access to information consistent with, and feedback to, the constituencies they represent. Improved information sharing would strengthen collective ownership of the process and reduce the possibility of misunderstanding and mistrust.

Reports, Harmonisation and Feedback

Questions have also arisen regarding the persons nominated to participate in the harmonisation of ODC positions, as well as the criteria of reports submitted to the Federal Government and processes employed. Appropriate feedback to members of the ODC would enable them to properly represent their constituencies and communicate the progress of the dialogue to the Ogoni people. We therefore request greater clarity regarding the harmonisation process and appropriate access to relevant reports and feedback.

Conduct Capable of Undermining Unity

We are equally concerned about conduct by certain individuals within the dialogue process which has resulted in personal attacks, inflammatory statements and unnecessary divisions among Ogoni stakeholders. The history of Ogoniland teaches us the importance of dialogue, restraint, and unity. Differences of opinion must never be allowed to degenerate into hostility or discord. We therefore call on all participants in the process to conduct themselves with dignity, mutual respect and a commitment to the collective interest of the Ogoni people.

Attack on Members of the ODC and Security Concerns

On several occasions, some members of the ODC have raised concerns on the official ODC communication platform in what I consider to be a constructive effort to strengthen the process. Regrettably, some of these concerns have been followed by attacks on some members of the ODC, including allegations of purveying legitimate requests for transparency as opposition to Federal Government or attempts to frustrate the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland, which is intended to incite Ogoni people against some members of the ODC. Greater transparency and accountability within the dialogue process should not be characterised as opposition to government. On the contrary, identifying and addressing weaknesses within the process will strengthen the Federal Government’s initiative and improve its prospects of achieving a sustainable outcome.

Our Appeal to the National Security Adviser

Against this background, we respectfully request the intervention of the National Security Adviser to establish the facts surrounding these concerns. We find it difficult to believe that an office of such national importance would authorise individuals to escalate the composition of Ogoni representation, withhold material information from duly appointed members, or use the name of the NSA to advance interests that are inconsistent with the transparent and inclusive dialogue envisioned by Mr. President. Accordingly, we respectfully request the Office of the National Security Adviser to:

Investigate allegations that the NSA name is being misused by unauthorised persons in relation to appointments or nominations within the dialogue process.

Clarify the procedure for determining Ogoni representation on any harmonisation or negotiation platform.

Review concerns regarding information sharing, employment opportunities, and contract-related interventions.

Strengthen transparency and accountability within the ODC process.

We wish to address you today on the several burning issues as it relates to oil resumption that might lead to crisis in Ogoniland.

Our Appreciation to the Federal Government

The Ogoni Dialogue Committee (ODC) was inaugurated by the Federal Government in January 2025 with the important mandate of engaging the Ogoni people in good faith towards achieving a durable resolution of the issues surrounding the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland, while rebuilding trust and strengthening relations between the Ogoni people and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

We acknowledge and deeply appreciate the enormous commitment demonstrated by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, towards addressing the longstanding concerns of the Ogoni people. The establishment of the dialogue process and the President’s decision to entrust its coordination to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, CON, as the Chief Negotiator on the part of Government demonstrates the seriousness with which the Federal Government approaches the Ogoni question and its desire to promote reconciliation, peace, equity, transparency and sustainable development.

We particularly recognize the integrity and distinguished public service record of the National Security Adviser and believe that the dialogue process, as conceived by the Federal Government, represents a genuine opportunity to achieve lasting peace and a mutually beneficial outcome for both the Ogoni people and the Federal Government.

It is precisely because we support this initiative and desire its success that we consider it necessary to draw attention to certain developments which, if left unaddressed, may undermine public confidence in the process.

Our Commitment to Dialogue, Peace and the Federal Government’s Initiative

As President of KAGOTE, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Ogoni people, we remain committed to fairness, transparency and genuine engagement with the Ogoni people. Our commitment to Dialogue, Peace and the Federal Government remains unwavering. We must therefore ensure that no individual or group is permitted to undermine the laudable intentions of the Federal Government or create unnecessary divisions among the Ogoni people.

We believe that such intervention will strengthen, rather than weaken, the dialogue process and will demonstrate that the Federal Government remains committed to fairness, transparency and genuine engagement with the Ogoni people.

Our position is that any process of oil production of such historic importance must be transparent, inclusive and credible and must command the confidence of both the Ogoni people and the Federal Government. We must therefore distinguish between the laudable intentions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the Office of the National Security Adviser, on the one hand, and the actions of any individuals who may seek to exploit the process, misrepresent government directives or improperly invoke the authority of senior government officials, on the other.

Such conduct, when established, should be condemned because it has the potential to undermine the President’s reconciliation initiative, damage confidence in the dialogue and create unnecessary tension between the Ogoni people and a government that has demonstrated a willingness to engage with us.

We therefore call on the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, CON, to urgently review these concerns, establish the facts and take appropriate steps to protect the integrity of the dialogue process.

We remain committed to constructive engagement, peaceful dialogue and a mutually beneficial resolution that protects the interests of the Ogoni people while advancing the broader economic and developmental objectives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Finally, I reiterate our profound appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his commitment to the Ogoni people and for creating this historic opportunity for dialogue and reconciliation.

It is our sincere desire that the President’s good intentions are not undermined by the conduct of a few individuals and that, under the leadership and intervention of the National Security Adviser, the process will be restored to the highest standards of transparency, inclusiveness and credibility.

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Long Live the Ogoni People and Ogoniland.***