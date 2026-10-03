NARSGON REMAIN DISTINCT PENSIONERS ORGANISATION FROM NUP

Comr. Simon Anchaver

As State retirees across Nigeria sought for an alternative means and ways to handle the payment of their pension entitlement due to what it has been described as “convertibility of Nigerian Union of Pension into government house”, National Association of Retirees of State Government of Nigeria (NARSGON), Rivers State Chapter was inaugurated.

Speaking to newsman in Port Harcourt during the event recently, Comr. Simon Anchaver, National President, National Association of Retirees of State Government of Nigeria (NARSGON) made it blatantly clear that the body and Nigeria Union of Pensioner(NUP) are two distinct bodies operating divers ways and means but only proven how to ensure pensioners are paid it’s gratuities, dead benefits and monthly entitlement.

According to him, it was recently discovered that Nigerian Union of Pensioners have find it very cumbersome to handle the payment of pensioners entitlement of both federal and state governments retired workers thereby kept the senior citizens of Nigeria what look like perpetual poverty and they cannot fold their arms to continue in such a pitiable condition whereas their money remains in government treasures.

It Is blatantly clear that the duties of National Association of Retirees of State Government of Nigeria is to ensure all workers who retired from their respective states collect the due gratuities, dead benefits and monthly entitlement as at when due whereas Nigerian Union of Pensioners can dutifully hand that of local and federal government retirees.

This he emphasis can put to rest perfectly the current unnecessary delay and end the what appears incurable outcry of men and women who have put in their youthful age in working for their state without little or nothing to benefits at the end of the services.

Further, ComrAnchaver indicated that NARSGON is been formerly and unquestionably registered with the Corporate Commission Affairs and this doesn’t in any form conflict with whatever Nigerian Union of Pensioners have as a body.

In the light of this development representative of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment delivered a keynote address during the inauguration in the Port Harcourt.

This further proven again that there are clear cut boundaries of operation between the recent body of retirees and that of NUP.

The formal inauguration was conducted by Comrade Ndiomu John B, National Secretary of NARSGON.

In his acceptance speech Evang. Comrd. Gbarabe Baribela T. Zegere, Rivers State Chairman, National Association of Retirees of State Government of Nigeria (NARSGON) promised to move the body of retirees to a greater high believing in the gospel of injury to one is injury to all.

The just sworn In to office government of retirees Rivers State Chapter are men of integrity and due to a long awaited days such as this, opportunity given to them shall be properly utilized to quench the long term thirsty Pensioners of Rivers State who have suffered this long years of denial of their statutory entitlement.

The dice is casted and work is our goal, the newly inaugurated executive of NARSGON stressed.

We know our team work will sale the boat and victory will ascertain.

The team of while over experienced ten(10) men and women lead by Comrd Zegere in joint strong terms promised to deliver on their mandate without blemish or delay.***