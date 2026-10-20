PHED MOURNS PASSING OF STAFF PRESS STATEMENT

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHED) regrets to announce the death of Mr. Christian Kpabeke, a High Tension (HT) Lines Worker in the Gamma 2 Region, following an incident on Sunday, 27 September 2026, while carrying out maintenance work on Greater Port Harcourt 33kV line.

PHED extends its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Kpabeke’s family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones. Christian was a valued member of the PHED family, and we deeply mourn his untimely and unfortunate passing. The Company has reached out to his immediate family and expressed its condolences and support at this difficult time.

The incident has been formally reported to the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and other relevant stakeholders. An investigation is currently underway to establish the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

PHED appeals to members of the public and all stakeholders for patience and understanding while the investigation is ongoing. The Company will provide further information as appropriate and in accordance with the outcome of the investigation.

PHED remains firmly committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety in its operations and to protecting the lives and wellbeing of its employees, contractors, customers, and members of the public.

Signed:

Olubukola Ilevbare,

Head,

Corporate Communications,

PHED ***