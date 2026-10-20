THE REALITY BEHIND FIVE YEARS EXTENSION OF SERVICE

Frank Eneawaji Ogwuonuonu

The clamour for elongation of service in civil service for some civil servants was generating tension. As Governor Siminalayi Fubara, approved the five years extension of teachers in Rivers State. But there is a controversy among the people in the teaching profession, on how it should be implemented.

It is worthy to mention that it was a federal government policy. Because the senate, federal republic of Nigeria, harmonized retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill,

A bill for an act to provide for the retirement age of teachers in Nigeria and for related matters, 2022 (CHBS. 138 and 1340), was debated during first reading on Tuesday 18th January, 2022, second reading, Wednesday 9th February 2022 and third reading, and passage, Wednesday, February, 2022.

The looming controversy in the teaching profession on the five extension is subject to misconception of the policy. And the two boards are working frantically to address the discrepancy. In an attempt to educate beneficiaries of schemes: the followings were public by the Head of Service of Rivers State Officers who put in 35 years period of service shall not be considered for promotion during the remaining years of their stay in service; beneficiaries must be professional teachers registered with teachers’ registration council of Nigeria (TRCN). Indeed, retirement benefits will be computed based on sixty (60) years of service.

However, those who are interested in the elongation scheme are required to apply for retirement from service in-line with the existing public service rules. In a similar, a bill for an act to provide for the retirement age of teachers in Nigeria and for related matters, 2022 was enacted by the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the provisions of the Bill shall apply throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This, teachers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier. And the public rule or legislation that requires a person to retire from the public service act 60 years of age or after 35 years of service shall not apply to Teachers in Nigeria.

In addition, an education officer, or someone engaged in teaching, including a technical instructor who teaches trade, technical or a vocational subject, in a secondary school, college or professional department, and a teacher, headmaster or headmistress in a primary school who possesses requisite teaching qualification recognized by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria. Indeed, public service has the meaning ascribed to it under the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

According to Rivers State Government following the authorization of the harmonize retirement age for teachers in Nigeria, Act, 2022, by the federal Government the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has graciously given approval for the implementation of the revised retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years and length of service from 35 to 40 years, whichever come earlier with effect from

23rd September, 2024.

The decision of the Rivers State Government was in-line with the provisions of the harmonized retirement age for teachers in Nigeria. Furthermore, for clarity’s sake, non-teaching staff in the state primary and post primary schools and education boards shall continue to retire at sixty (60) years of age or thirty-five (35) years of service which comes earlier, the harmonized retirement age is for the benefit of classroom teachers only.

Indeed, this policy does not apply to teachers who had retired from the service before the effective date of implementation for smooth implementation, those who are due for retirement are meant to relinquish their administrative roles if they occupy any. Again, it will help the younger ones to get involve in administration.

Yes, both and some state governments have already done the implementation. But the argument is on maintain the original position while benefiting the five years extension, some senior teachers especially principals of school are agitating against giving up of their position while enjoying the five years.

Indeed, both the Rivers State Senior Secondary Board and the Universal Basic School Board should form synergy to address the argument for itch-free implementation of the policy.***