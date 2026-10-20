PRESS STATEMENT FUBARA REAFFIRMS PARTNERSHIP WITH NIGERIAN ARMY, LAUDS ESTABLISHMENT OF NEW BRIGADE IN AHOADA

Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured the Nigerian Army of his administration’s continued support in the task of providing adequate security for oil and gas facilities as well as other critical national assets located in the state

Governor Fubara gave the assurance on Friday while receiving the new Commander, 6 Division Garrison and Sector 3, Joint Task Force (South-South), Operation Delta Safe, Brigadier General Ismaila Sule, at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Governor congratulated the senior officer on his posting to Rivers State and noted that the State has, across different administrations, maintained a wonderful and mutually beneficial relationship with the Nigerian Army.

He described the partnership as a win-win relationship, stressing that government’s support to security agencies is not an extraordinary gesture, but a normal responsibility, given the importance of security to the social and economic development of the country.

Governor Fubara expressed appreciation for the new military formation being created and sited in Ahoada, describing it as a strategic decision that will help reduce agitation, tension and security challenges prevalent in that part of the state. He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Waidi Shaibu for the favour done to Rivers State.

The Governor emphasized that his government will never ask the military to do anything that will undermine its professional and statutory responsibilities or oppress any citizen, adding that his only interest is peace, progress and the development of Rivers State.

He said Sector 3, which is responsible for protecting critical national assets including oil pipelines, has always enjoyed massive support from the Rivers State Government, and assured that the support will not only be sustained but improved in the current dispensation.

In his remarks, Brig. Gen. Sule thanked Governor Fubara for the warm reception and for the consistent support of the State Government to the Army, pledging to strengthen synergy during his tour of duty in Rivers State.

Brig. Gen. Sule disclosed that he had been briefed by his predecessors on the consistent support the Army had received from the Rivers State Government, and conveyed the appreciation of the military high command to the state.

The Commander said his visit was to officially introduce himself to the Governor as the Chief Security Officer of the State, and to inform him of his plans to tour all 23 Local Government Areas in the State as well as nearby military formations.

Brig. Gen. Sule further disclosed that following the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to expand the Nigerian Army from eight to twelve Divisions, Rivers State will benefit from the expansion with a new Brigade to be stationed in Ahoada along with its affiliate battalions.

He said the new formation will help tackle security challenges in that axis and assured that under his command, the Army will do its best to ensure lasting peace and security across Rivers State.

Onwuka Nzeshi,

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

October 09, 2026.***