ALAPIKI, AT ECKANKAR 2026 DOUGJI DINNER, LISTS BENEFITS OF HU

A mixed grill of spiritual and social function in the ECK community where principles of ECK are illuminated amidst a congenital setting of sumptuous food and company heralded the 2026 Dougji Dinner of ECKANKAR at the Temple of ECK in Port Harcourt where the Guest speaker, Olayemi Alapiki dwelt on how everyone irrespective of religion and creed, can receive abundant blessings of God by singing the HU, the sacred name of God.

Speaking at the 2026 Dougji Dinner with the theme: ECKANKAR: The Path of Spiritual Freedom, held in honour of Sri Doug Kunin, the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master who took over the mantle of spiritual leadership of ECKANKAR from the ECK Master, Harold Klemp, in October 2025, noted that the occasion, being the first Dougji Dinner offers everyone an opportunity to recognize the Mahanta and tap into the experience of the Light and Sound of God in a convivial atmosphere.

Alapiki hinted that ECKANKAR is the path of spiritual freedom that ultimately grows one into a state of more Godliness that consequently brings wisdom, love, and spiritual freedom.

She said when one discovers ECKANKAR, life becomes richer than it was before through knowledge of some basic spiritual principles that carefully define the nature of Soul through working with God.

Explaining that each person is a Soul, a particle of God sent into the lower worlds (including earth) to gain spiritual experience, she said personal experience with the Light and Sound of God is the corner stone of ECKANKAR.

The Guest speaker noted that of all religions on earth today, ECKANKAR offers the most direct teachings of the Light and Sound of God, adding that people who truly find these two aspects of God undergo a complete spiritual change that renews life as it was in early childhood.

She advised non-ECKists to remain in their religion if they so wish, but just sing the HU and open their heart to God to begin to enjoy the blessings.

Other Speaker’s at the event–Ugo Madu and Nenubari Nembee- had earlier spoken briefly on ‘The Miracles of Hu’ saying that the HU is the love of God and effective means of reaching out to the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master.

Reeling out the enormous benefits of singing the HU, they stressed the need to always sing the HU song to gradually receive God love.

The duo also shared their personal experiences on the benefits of HU which they said non- members of ECKANKAR can also gain.

The Chairman of the occasion, Uche Agburuga, had earlier highlighted the significance of the Dougji Dinner, saying that it was part of ECKANKAR’s culture to honour the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master, as well as recognize the love, Light, and Sound of God in a convivial setting of delicious food, singing and dancing, while learning about the ECK.

Music and creative arts hallmarked the auspicious occasion where diverse dignitaries also gained some insights about ECK from the Regional ECK Spiritual Aide, Nigeria, Henry Alapiki, and the immediate past Regional Vahana Team Leader, Vincent Ochonma. ***