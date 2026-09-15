JOY AS CHINDA FAMILY DEDICATES QUADRUPLETS, RENEWS MARRIAGE VOWS IN ALU

IMMA OKUPA

It was a day of tears of joy and thanksgiving for the Chinda family as they dedicated their quadruplets and renewed their marriage vows in a colourful ceremony on Sunday, 9th May 2026.

The dedication and blessing service, officiated by the General Overseer (GO) of Omega Power Ministry, Prophet (Dr.) Chibuzor Chinyere, drew family members, friends, church members and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate what many described as divine intervention.

The quadruplets – Master King David Chimamanda Chinda, Miss Divine Chidubem Chinda, Miss Doreen Felicity Chinda, and Miss Blessing Chineme Chinda – (girls and boy) – were presented during the service.

Speaking during the service, the GO of Omega Power Ministry described the birth of the four children as a miracle that only the Almighty God can perform. He prayed for God’s blessings upon the infants, asking God to grant them financial provision and the wisdom to rear the children in the way of the Lord.

In an interview with newsmen at the reception ground, the father of the quadruplets said his joy knows no bounds. He ascribed all the glory to God for remembering them after many years of waiting as a married couple.

“God has wiped away our tears. He has blessed us with four children, three girls and a boy. They are more than enough for us, and by God’s grace, we will take proper care of them and train them well,” he said.

He also used the opportunity to pray for other couples still expecting the fruit of the womb.

The celebrant thanked everyone who came to rejoice with them and prayed that celebration will never end in their lives.

Following the service, the couple hosted their guests to a lavish reception at their compound in Aluu Community. Guests were treated to sumptuous food and drinks. The reception was relaxed and without stress, ranking as one of the best in recent times in the community.

Long live the Chinda family.***